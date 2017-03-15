WATCH: Polar bear tries to swipe girl's penguin toy after mistaking it for prey

A polar bear has tried to make a swipe for a little girl’s toy, head butting the glass of a zoo enclosure.

Emma Garrett was running and jumping around the front of the enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri, US.

The four-year-old was filmed showing Kali the bear her cuddly penguin toy.

The little girl was seen holding the toy out to Kali with pride.

But when she does, the bear seemingly decides it would like a closer look at the penguin.

Mistaking it for prey, the bear lunges forward and thrashes against the glass, head butting it with a massive thud.

Emma’s dad quickly rushes in to usher her away.

"It was clear the polar bear was very agitated and didn't like the penguin very much, so tried to attack Emma and the toy,” he told local media.

"Emma was slightly shaken up but quickly got over it when we took her to see the penguins."