News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Suspected drink driving mother caught on CCTV
Suspected drunk teacher allegedly caught on CCTV driving on wrong side of road

WATCH: Polar bear tries to swipe girl's penguin toy after mistaking it for prey

Yahoo7 /

A polar bear has tried to make a swipe for a little girl’s toy, head butting the glass of a zoo enclosure.

0728_1800_qld_toy
1:36

The handmade toys helping premmie babies
0624_1600_nat_bear
0:23

Smart teddy keeps an eye on kids
'Supercolony' of Penguins Discovered on Antarctica's Danger Islands
0:40

'Supercolony' of Penguins Discovered on Antarctica's Danger Islands
Game over for Toys R Us UK arm as shoppers head online
1:13

Game over for Toys R Us UK arm as shoppers head online
Brits are buying toys they owned as kids
1:07

Brits are buying toys they owned as kids
Sphero releases new Star Wars smart toys
2:45

Sphero releases new Star Wars smart toys
Education & Hollywood dominate Toy Fair
1:31

Education & Hollywood dominate Toy Fair
0406_0500_nat_kindergarten
0:35

Fairytales and toys under fire in Victoria
Advocates Warn of Toy Hazards Ahead of Holidays
2:02

Advocates Warn of Toy Hazards Ahead of Holidays
Toys R Us spokesperson: Bankruptcy is 'balance sheet issu...
2:21

Toys R Us spokesperson: Bankruptcy is 'balance sheet issu...
The Note: Kissinger returns to the White House
0:30

The Note: Kissinger returns to the White House
Customer Service Robots Debut in Malls, Airports
2:00

Customer Service Robots Debut in Malls, Airports
 

Emma Garrett was running and jumping around the front of the enclosure at Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri, US.

The four-year-old was filmed showing Kali the bear her cuddly penguin toy.

The little girl was seen holding the toy out to Kali with pride.

Little Emma was excited to see Kali. Photo: Caters

Emma tried to show Kali the penguin toy. Photo: Caters


But when she does, the bear seemingly decides it would like a closer look at the penguin.

Mistaking it for prey, the bear lunges forward and thrashes against the glass, head butting it with a massive thud.

Emma’s dad quickly rushes in to usher her away.

Kali was said to have mistaken the toy for prey. Photo: Caters

"It was clear the polar bear was very agitated and didn't like the penguin very much, so tried to attack Emma and the toy,” he told local media.

"Emma was slightly shaken up but quickly got over it when we took her to see the penguins."

Back To Top