Melbourne mother has died after truck hit her bike

Yahoo7 News /

A mother-of-two has been killed after she was hit by a truck while riding her bike along a notorious stretch of road in Melbourne’s west.

Melbourne mother killed when bike hit by truck

Arzu Baglar was cycling across a pedestrian and bike crossing in Yarraville at 5.40pm on Friday when the truck driver made a left hand turn and struck her.

Cyclist Donald Garner arrived just minutes after the collision and described the scene as distressing.

Melbourne mother Arzu Baglar. Picture: 7 News

“When I got here, yeah, I could see the poor lady was lying on the road surrounded by the ambulance crew and the police,” he said.

The 35-year-old sadly died at the Whitehall Street scene, with her distressed husband later held back by family and emergency crews.

The Yarraville scene. Picture: 7 News

Police examine the truck. Picture: 7 News

Ms Baglar had been riding from her home in Moonee Ponds to visit a friend in Williamstown before the crash.

According to police, the 32-year-old truck driver is originally from India and officers are having trouble with a language barrier.

Mother-of-two Arzu Baglar. Picture: 7 News

Just days before her death, Ms Baglar had been celebrating the second birthday of her youngest daughter while on a family holiday.

Ms Baglar's mother is now on her way to Australia from her home in Turkey.

Flowers have been left at the Yarraville scene. Picture: 7 News

