Melbourne mother has died after truck hit her bike

A mother-of-two has been killed after she was hit by a truck while riding her bike along a notorious stretch of road in Melbourne’s west.

Melbourne mother killed when bike hit by truck

Arzu Baglar was cycling across a pedestrian and bike crossing in Yarraville at 5.40pm on Friday when the truck driver made a left hand turn and struck her.

Cyclist Donald Garner arrived just minutes after the collision and described the scene as distressing.

“When I got here, yeah, I could see the poor lady was lying on the road surrounded by the ambulance crew and the police,” he said.

The 35-year-old sadly died at the Whitehall Street scene, with her distressed husband later held back by family and emergency crews.

Ms Baglar had been riding from her home in Moonee Ponds to visit a friend in Williamstown before the crash.

According to police, the 32-year-old truck driver is originally from India and officers are having trouble with a language barrier.

Just days before her death, Ms Baglar had been celebrating the second birthday of her youngest daughter while on a family holiday.

Ms Baglar's mother is now on her way to Australia from her home in Turkey.