'He wanted to get the big one': Family devastated over death of rock fisherman
Family's desperate warning after rock fisherman dies in freak wave tragedy

Manly ferry breaks down in Sydney Harbour with approximately 200 people aboard

Yahoo7 News /

A Sydney ferry travelling from Circular Quay to Manly with around 200 on board broke down earlier in the harbour reportedly due to "mechanical problems".

According to a passenger on the ferry at the time it became stranded shortly after 6pm Thursday only a few hundred metres from the Manly wharf.

"We can't pull into the wharf, but they pulled us away from the channel," a passenger told 7 News Online.

Manly ferry breaks down. Source: Supplied

Manly ferry breaks down. Source: Supplied

"They are going to deliver a spare part in 30 minutes by water taxi," the passenger said.

"Once it's fitted they will take us back to the wharf," the commuter added.

The ferry departed Circular Quay at 6pm and was intended to arrive at 6.30pm at the Manly ferry terminal.

After the delivery of a part the ferry was once again operational and the passengers were able to arrive at Manly terminal.

A NSW Police spokesperson told 7 News Online that they didn't need to attend the scene.

