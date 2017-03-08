News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Skipper desperately tries to save his daughter in boat capsize
Father desperately tried to save his daughter, 13, killed in boat capsize

'I've got to kill you': Chilling testimony against MMA fighter War Machine

Sam Hussey
Yahoo7 News /

As he stood over her beaten and bloodied body, MMA fighter War Machine told his ex-girlfriend that he's “got to kill” her.

0130_0500_nat_newsbreak
7:01

News Break - January 30
0307_0500_nat_newsbreak
5:08

Newsbreak - March 7
0306_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:48

News Break- March 6
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
0304_1800_nsw_west
1:31

Multi-billion dollar western Sydney deal signed
0303_1800_nsw_mardi
2:37

500,000 people gather for Mardi Gras festivities
0303_0500_nat_mardigras
0:26

Police in Sydney ramp up security for Mardi Gras
0302_tms_cher
1:48

Cher butts heads with Donald Trump on Twitter
0302_0500_nat_newsbreak
10:41

News Break - March 2
0302_sun_weather
3:04

It's not too early for giant champagne, is it Sam Mac?
0301_1600_nat_murder
0:23

Man charged with 22-year-old's murder
0301_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:57

News Break - March 1
 

Opening statements were given against Mixed Marital Artist and Ultimate Fighting Champion, Jonathan ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver, who is on trial for 34 felony charges, including kidnapping, attempted murder and multiple counts of sexual assault.

Prosecutors took little time to paint a vivid picture of the violent and abusive man that allegedly left former porn star girlfriend Christine Mackinday fighting for her life when she was discovered in bed with another man, Corey Thomas, back in 2014.

Ms Mackinday, who shortened her name to Christy Mack for her career, was left with a ruptured liver, 18 broken bones, a broken nose, missing teeth and a fractured rib.

Jonathan 'War Machine' Koppenhaver stands accused of attempting to murder his former girlfriend Christy Mack. Source: AP

Ms Mack's lover, Corey Thomas, testified against Mr Koppenhaver after he was allegedly beaten back in 2014. Source: AP

It was then he stood over his terrified ex and told her “that’s it, I’ve got to kill you”, prosecutors told the court.

However, the first day of testimonies belonged to Mr Thomas who told the court he thought he was going to die in the 12-minute battle with Mr Koppenhaver.

“He bit me there on the cheek and I could feel the bite,” Mr Thomas said.

”Once it registered I was getting bitten, then I put my hands back up to try to break him off my face and then he hit me on the arm.

“I'm looking up at the ceiling thinking to myself "I'm going to die in Christy's bathroom. That's not how I'm going out."

Mr Koppenhaver reportedly laughed when his former partner broke down at a previous court hearing. Source: AP

The fighter could serve be sentenced to life behind bars if found guilty. Source: Instagram

Defence attorneys for Koppenhaver said his former partner had 'rape fantasies'. Source: Instagram

Despite pleading not guilty to all charges, the injuries to Ms Mack and Mr Thomas were so severe that Mr Koppenhaver’s defence attorney, Jay Leiderman, did concede that a fight took place.

In an attempt to justify the brutal fight, Mr Leiderman said both Mr Thomas and his client were “damaged people” and were “bound to erupt at some time”.

The 35-year-old was arrested in the Los Angeles suburb of Simi Valley a week after the alleged attack in Las Vegas and has been in Nevada state custody since that time

Ms Mackinday is expected to give her testimony in coming days.

Ms Mack was left with 18 broken bones and a ruptured liver from the attack. Source: AP

Back To Top