'I've got to kill you': Chilling testimony against MMA fighter War Machine

As he stood over her beaten and bloodied body, MMA fighter War Machine told his ex-girlfriend that he's “got to kill” her.

Opening statements were given against Mixed Marital Artist and Ultimate Fighting Champion, Jonathan ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver, who is on trial for 34 felony charges, including kidnapping, attempted murder and multiple counts of sexual assault.

Prosecutors took little time to paint a vivid picture of the violent and abusive man that allegedly left former porn star girlfriend Christine Mackinday fighting for her life when she was discovered in bed with another man, Corey Thomas, back in 2014.

Ms Mackinday, who shortened her name to Christy Mack for her career, was left with a ruptured liver, 18 broken bones, a broken nose, missing teeth and a fractured rib.

It was then he stood over his terrified ex and told her “that’s it, I’ve got to kill you”, prosecutors told the court.

However, the first day of testimonies belonged to Mr Thomas who told the court he thought he was going to die in the 12-minute battle with Mr Koppenhaver.

“He bit me there on the cheek and I could feel the bite,” Mr Thomas said.

”Once it registered I was getting bitten, then I put my hands back up to try to break him off my face and then he hit me on the arm.

“I'm looking up at the ceiling thinking to myself "I'm going to die in Christy's bathroom. That's not how I'm going out."

Despite pleading not guilty to all charges, the injuries to Ms Mack and Mr Thomas were so severe that Mr Koppenhaver’s defence attorney, Jay Leiderman, did concede that a fight took place.

In an attempt to justify the brutal fight, Mr Leiderman said both Mr Thomas and his client were “damaged people” and were “bound to erupt at some time”.

The 35-year-old was arrested in the Los Angeles suburb of Simi Valley a week after the alleged attack in Las Vegas and has been in Nevada state custody since that time

Ms Mackinday is expected to give her testimony in coming days.