UPDATE: WA Police have found a violent rapist who failed to return to Perth psychiatric facility Graylands Hospital.

Violent rapist 'goes missing' from Perth mental facility

David Lockyer Harman was found by police around 9.30pm local time, more than 24 hours after he failed to return from day release.

Earlier on Thursday, the public had been warned not to approach Harman, who has a violent criminal history.

He is yet to be charged with any new offences.

It remains unclear if he will stay housed at Graylands Hospital.