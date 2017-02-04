Boy left for dead because parents thought he was a witch prepares for first day of school

A child, who was left for dead by his parents who believed he was a witch, has been pictured smiling as he prepares for his first day of school.

The little boy known as Hope pulled at the world’s heartstrings in 2016 when he was found malnourished in the streets of Africa by Anja Ringgren Loven.

At the time Hope was a two-year-old in a shocking state, emaciated and riddled with worms.

The Nigerian boy had been abandoned by his family, he was found by Ms Loven in January 2016.

“On the 30th of January 2016 I went on a rescue mission with David Emmanuel Umem, Nsidibe Orok and our Nigerian team,” she wrote on Facebook one year after the rescue.

“A rescue mission that went viral, and today it's exactly one year ago the world came to know a young little boy called Hope.

“This week Hope will start school.”

Photos since show Hope’s miraculous recovery, with the youngster preparing for school in a red outfit.

When Hope was found by Ms Loven he had spent eight months fending for himself and living off scraps.

At the time she bent down and started to feed him and give him water.

She then wrapped the toddler in a blanket and rushed him to hospital for treatment.

Hope was given medication to remove the worms from his stomach and daily blood transfusions.

Ms Loven asked for the community’s help with Hope’s medical bills, a call which received more than $1 million in donations.

Ms Loven is the founder of the African Children’s Aid Education and Development Foundation, which was created to help children who have been labeled witches and neglected by members of their community.