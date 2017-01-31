Lonely SA grandfather finds fishing friends after viral plea

News

The lonely South Australian grandfather, who put a plea out on Gumtree to find a new fishing buddy, says he’s been overwhelmed by the positive response.

Widower Ray Johnstone has locked in an adventure to Stradbroke Island in Queensland, a charter in Sydney and a few adventures back home in South Australia after his ad went viral.

Millions of people have seen Mr Johnstone’s interview with 7 News, calling for a new fishing friend after his previous pal passed away.

Ray Johnstone has been inundatd with offers. Source: 7 News

"It gets a bit lonely just sitting around watching the TV a lot of the time," he told 7 News.

"Going fishing by yourself is not much fun."

Now the 75-year-old’s phone is ringing off the hook with plenty of offers flooding in to keep him company.

Brisbane brothers Peter and Mati. Source: 7 News

Brisbane-based brothers Peter and Mati saw Mr Johnstone’s plea and patiently waited for the grandfather-of-12 to answer.

“I had to do something about it,” Mati said.

Peter and Mati will now take Mr Johnstone and his grandson for an all-expenses paid two-day adventure to their favourite fishing spot at Stradbroke Island next week.

Ray's new fishing friend Mati. Source: 7 News

“(Ray) wasn’t too sure if I was being serious or not!” Mati said.

“Something that is almost nothing to us has the potential to change someone’s life and that’s just amazing.”

Even BCF has jumped onboard to help Mr Johnstone, becoming a sponsor.

“(The BCF) boss rang me up from Queensland and said ‘go down to the nearest one, they’ll fix me up with all the gear’,” Mr Johnstone said.

Ray's ad on Gumtree. Source: Gumtree

The 75-year-old said he never expected the overwhelming response, but said he loved the generosity the nation had shown.

Swamped with offers for a new fishing buddy, Ray is now sorting through his options to spend his time.

