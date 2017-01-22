Two more victims of Friday’s horrific attack in Melbourne’s CBD have been identified, as police confirm that death toll has risen to five.

'Such a sad day': Tributes flow as victims of Bourke St carnage identified

Tributes have poured in for Jess Mudie, 22, and Matthew Si, 33, who have been named along with 10-year-old Thalia Hakin.

Authorities confirmed the fifth victim killed in the attack is a three-month-old baby boy, who passed away in hospital on Saturday.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull flew to Melbourne to join mourners at the ever-growing shrine in the Bourke Street mall.

He was joined by Victorian Premier David Andrews, who vowed to overhaul bail laws that allowed the alleged killer to be on the streets.



While Sundays in the mall are usually the scene of cheerful chaos, this Sunday the crowds were quiet, reflective and emotional.

Members of the public told 7 News that the tragedy was shattering for the entire nation.

“It could have been anyone, it's devastating,” Angela Grogan said.

“There's something seriously wrong if you can't walk down the street and be safe,” Joe Russo said.

Two days after a man screamed through the CBD in an allegedly stolen car, an informal memorial to the victims has been established on the street.

Flowers, toys, and heartfelt notes have been left by friends, family and strangers alike.

On Sunday, they were joined by opposition leader Bill Shorten, and the Prime Minister.

“We are with you, we mourn with you, we thank you and we love you,” Mr Turnbull said after laying a bouquet at the memorial.

“There can be no satisfactory explanation for this act of evil,” Mr Shorten said in his own address.

Premier Daniel Andrews expressed his sorrow towards the family of the victims.

“It's just such a sad day today, as a parent, it's such a sad day,” he said. “There can be nothing more innocent than a three-month-old baby.”

The infant was the second child to die in the attack, after 10-year-old Thalia Hakin.



Jess Mudie was remembered as a “strong, beautiful, determined” woman.

Matthew Si, who died after having lunch with his wife in the city, was described as a loving father, brother and son.

The alleged driver, Dimitrious ‘Jimmy’ Gargasoulas, was only brought to a stop after being shot in the arm by police.

He had surgery last night, and Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton confirmed charges will be laid when they are able to talk to him.

“As soon as he is medically fit according to the doctors, we will seek to interview him, process and charge him in relation to the offending,” Chief Commissioner Ashton said.

The question now being asked by so many is how it could happen.

Gargasoulas is well-known to police, and was on bail at the time of the offence.

He was granted bail by a bail justice - a trained volunteer on call for after-hours arrests.

Bruce McKenzie from the Police Association Victoria said the system should be scrapped, and magistrates put on call instead.



“Our members are over it. The community is over it. And we look forward to the bail being tightened up to the extent where the community can have confidence in it,” Mr McKenzie said.



This morning the premier held an emergency meeting of cabinet to consider major changes. He admits he shares the frustration of police and the community.

“If reform and change need to be made, be in no doubt it will be made,” Mr Andrews said.

A formal vigil has been planned in Federation Square on Monday night, near where the carnage began.

But while many are blaming the justice system, police and the government, many more are focused on just one man.