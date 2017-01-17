Man charged with sex attacks on girls at wife's day care centre

News

Marlina Whop
Yahoo7 News /

A Brisbane man has been charged with sexually assaulting children who attended his wife's family day care centre.

Police allege the man, aged in his 50s, raped a five-year-old girl at his home in Brisbane.

It’s also alleged the man sexually assaulted a six-year-old girls at the same family property where the man’s wife runs the centre.

The mother of one of the girls said she’s horrified the alleged attack happened at a subcontracted family day care.

A mother says she's horrified by the alleged attacks. Source: 7 News

“I feel sick in the stomach,” the mother told 7 News.

“Parents put their trust in these family day care schemes.

“To trust that their child will be safe and unharmed for the time that they are in care, and that didn’t happen with my child.”

The mother said the accused predator told the children they had to keep the alleged abuse a secret.

Seven News understands the man had a blue card while his wife was the primary carer at the centre.

The facility has been shut down.

The man will face court later this week charged with indecently dealing with children.

