MMA fighter War Machine faces court over charges against porn star girllfriend Christy Mack

After much deliberation, a US judge has ruled that jurors will be allowed to hear that porn star Christy Mack spoke about “rape fantasies” before her former partner allegedly beat and sexually assaulted her.
The Mixed Marital Artist and Ultimate Fighting Champion professional, Jonathan ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver, is accused of brutally raping and beating Christine Mackinday on two separate incidents in May 2013 and August 2014.
He stands accused of leaving Ms Mackinday with a ruptured liver, 18 broken bones, a broken nose, missing teeth and a fractured rib.
Lawyers for Koppenhaver, who legally changed his name to War Machine, previously argued that he should be acquitted as his alleged victim had “the desire, the preference” for sexual activities that “were outside the norm”.
In the final pre-trial hearings, it was heard that Koppenhaver repeatedly claimed “real men rape”, a slogan that he would say repeatedly, albeit jokingly, to Ms Mackinday.
"Because she consented to those acts through her course of employment does not mean the defendant is then entitled to think he can do that to her," Chief Deputy District Attorney Jacqueline Bluth said during pre-trial hearings.
"You can't make that leap."
Koppenhaver’s behaviour during the court proceedings has come under fire after he blew a kiss at the prosecuting attorney Jacqueline Bluth and smiled as Ms Mackinday spoke of her ordeal.
