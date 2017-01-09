Michael Chamberlain, father of Azaria, dies aged 72

Michael Chamberlain, the father of baby Azaria who was taken by a dingo at Uluru in 1980, has died at age 72.

Chamberlain, former husband of Lindy, died in Gosford Hospital, NSW, on Monday night.

He passed away after battling with complications from leukaemia, Fairfax reported

According to a friend, Chamberlain fell into a coma on Sunday night while his children rushed to his bedside.

Before his death, the former pastor, writer and academic was a full-time carer for his wife, Ingrid, who suffered a stroke in 2011.

At the time of nine-week-old Azaria’s disappearance, Chamberlain and his then-wife Lindy were camping near Uluru on their way to Darwin.

On the night of August 17, 1980, Azaria vanished.

Mrs Chamberlain was accused of killing her child, but throughout her murder trial she insisted that she saw a dingo leaving the tent where her Azaria was sleeping.

She was convicted on October 29, 1982, before being officially pardoned in 1987.

Lindy Chamberlain-Creighton remarried in 1991 to Rick Creighton.