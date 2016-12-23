News

Can you see who is wearing their oxygen mask wrong?

Sara Connor accuses Bali detective of 'fabricating' story to make her 'look guilty' of murder

Yahoo7 and agencies
Yahoo7 and Agencies /

Sara Connor has accused a Balinese detective of inaccuracies and spreading lies to make her "look guilty" after denying evidence put forward against her in the murder trial of a police officer.

Mr Sulhadi, chief of the Denpasar Police Crime with Violence Unit, had interrogated Ms Connor and her British DJ boyfriend David Taylor after they were arrested over the death of Wayan Sudarsa.

In a Denpasar court, the detective accused Ms Connor of having bloodied hands when she struck the Balinese officer in August.

"I'm deeply sorry for you and your family now left alone without Mr Sudarsa," Sara Connor (pictured) said. Photo: AAP

Inspector Sudarsa's body was found on Kuta Beach.

Mr Sulhadi also said the Byron Bay woman told her the officer's death was self defence but on the third day, she finally told him what had happened.

"Sara told and showed (me) how David was struggling with the victim," Mr Sulhadi said.

"Sara said she hit him once when she was bitten by the victim, but that was according to what David said.

"She showed me her right arm and thigh, which was bitten. I recorded it. She showed it herself, with her translator who was acting as the victim."

Australian national Sara Connor, right, listens to an Indonesian interpreter during her trial in Bali. Source: AAP

British national David Taylor (right) walks to court. Source: AAP


Speaking outside court, Ms Connor said those claims were fabricated and designed to make her "look guilty".

"It seems to be fabricated - just created to make me look guilty when I am not. It's not fair, they are playing with my life," she said.

Ms Connor has reiterated her innocence, saying all she had tried to do was separate Taylor and Mr Sudarsa after the pair got into a fight over her lost purse.

Sarah Connor and her British boyfriend re-enacted the night they are accused of killing a Bali police officer on Kuta beach. Photo: AAP Images.

Taylor and Connor arrive in court. Source: 7News

Prosecutors allege Mr Taylor became embroiled in a fatal fight with Mr Sudarsa after the British DJ confronted the police officer over the loss of Ms Connor's wallet.

The court heard Mr Taylor hit Mr Sudarsa numerous times, including with a beer bottle.

Before they were arrested on August 19, the couple burned their clothes and destroyed a number of Mr Sudarsa's personal belongings in an alleged bid to cover up evidence.

Both are facing charges of murder, fatal assault in company and assault causing death, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years' jail.

The trial resumes on January 3, 2017.

