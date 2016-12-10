Breastfeeding baby banned from Missy Higgins concert

A new mum is fuming after a well-known winery banned her breastfeeding baby from entering their venue.

Mother Sarah Reece was hoping to attend Saturday’s Missy Higgins concert in the Adelaide Hills but she has to give up her ticket and stay home instead.

Ms Reece couldn’t wait to bring her newborn to a picnic concert under the stars however she was left devastated when she received the news that her baby wasn’t allowed.

“I really don’t appreciate an organization that big making me feel that small and the unwelcome,” she told 7 News.

The mother couldn’t believe her four-month-old baby Asha was banned from the gig.

“They said ‘It’s an 18 plus event of course you can’t bring a baby’ and we said, 'Well, no, you can bring them when they’re a babe in arms, she’s breastfed.'”

Bird in Hand Winery said admitting the baby would be a breach of its licence.

“They just said ‘it’s not our policy, it’s the liquor licensing, it’s not our fault but we have to enforce it,” Ms Reece told 7 News.

The mother has since reached out to liquor licensing SA and the Adelaide Hills council.

“Both groups were saying this is definitely not what our policies are and that’s definitely not what it means to be an 18 plus event we understand that babes in arms can attend,” Reece said.

Regardless, Ms Reece was still forced to give up her ticket so she could stay at home with Asha but since found out it was a different story at last night’s performance.

“We since discovered they have let mums in at the door with babies. There were babies there last night,” she told 7 News.

The mother says dependent babies are allowed at other venues.

“They come with you, they come to pubs, they can come to clubs, they can come to all kinds of things,” she said.

In a statement Bird in Hand said their understanding is that their liquor license means they can only grant entrance to guests 18 years and over.

They have apologised and said they’ll gladly refund or re-admit anyone affected.

“To deny that it’s your policy and then not let people know about it when it’s not how it usually works that’s just completely inappropriate,” Ms Reece told 7 News.

