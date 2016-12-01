'Blood bubbling on floor': Man beat girlfriend's ex, chopped off legs, torched remains

A Texas man beat his girlfriend's ex-partner to death, chopped off his legs and tried to torch his remains, prosecutors said in court.

Michael Scott Quinn and girlfriend Connie Yanez are both charged with the 2013 slaying of Albert Guerra in San Antonio, the New York Daily News reported.

Guerra, a father-of-two, had ended his relationship with Yanez shortly before his alleged murder.

Prosecutors allege Yanez told her new boyfriend Quinn that Guerra had struck her, spurring Quinn to commit the alleged murder.

Quinn, now 53, allegedly told relatives over the phone, "I don’t know what to do. I’m standing in a pool of blood."

During the opening of the murder trial, jurors were warned the case "is unlike anything you’ve ever seen", local media reported.

Guerra was believed to be sleeping when he was hit about 20 times with a hammer, prosecutor Jason Goss said.

He managed to grab a "handful" of hair that was shown to be Quinn's after DNA testing.

Quinn used two of Guerra's saws to cut his legs off at the thigh, but after determining it would take too long to cut up the body, he allegedly decided to set the body on fire, prosecutors told the court.

That is when he called relatives, which prompted his brother to call the police.

"He said he cut the man, he cut him up and had to get rid of the body,” Eric Quinn testified against his brother.

"He said, 'He’s a big ol' boy and it’s more than I can handle.'"

Arson investigator Justin Davis testified that he had "never been at a scene where blood has been bubbling from the floor", the newspaper reported.

The murder trial for Yanez, 40, has not started yet.