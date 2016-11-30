Goalkeeper's desperate call to wife after being pulled from wreckage

A Brazilian goalkeeper pulled from the wreckage of the doomed airliner that crashed in Colombia made a heartbreaking last phone call to his wife before he died.

Chapecoense footballer Marcos Danilo Padilha, known as Danilo, was one of seven of the 77 people on board who initially survived after Flight LMI2933 crashed into mountains in northwestern Colombia.

The 31-year-old was taken to hospital after the crash and while he was receiving treatment he spoke to his wife - only to die from his injuries a short time later.

Before the crash, fellow footballer Alan Ruschel, 27, posed for selfies with Danilo and shared them with his followers, telling fans: "We're coming Colombia."

Ruschel was among those pulled alive from the wreckage of the plane which crashed as the players travelled to Medellin to face Atlecico Nacional in the Copa Sudamerica final.

Colombian club Atletico Nacional have since called on football authorities to hand the Copa Sudamericana title to their opponents, Brazilian side Chapecoense, as a tribute to the team's players killed in a plane crash.

The Colombian side made the request to regional football confederation CONMEBOL in a statement.

It asked of CONMEBOL "that the Copa Sudamericana title be handed to Chapecoense Football Association as an honorary trophy for its great loss, and as a posthumous homage to the victims of the fatal accident that has put our sport in mourning."

Chapecoense and Atletico Nacional were supposed to have faced off Wednesday in the first leg of the final of the Copa Sudamericana, the second most prestigious club football tournament in South America after the Copa Libertadores.

CONMEBOL said in a statement earlier that the match was suspended until further notice.

"We are in contact with the authorities and are waiting for official reports."

A source close to CONMEBOL told AFP it was "very unlikely" that the final would ever be played.

Nine members of the Brazilian team did not travel to Colombia.

This pic. Punch in stomach:

club's locker room: players of #Chapecoense who have not travelled,after being told news pic.twitter.com/EZthaTu2yb — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) November 29, 2016

Chapecoense Real had risen from obscurity to reach the Copa Sudamericana finals.

The LAMIA airlines charter declared an emergency at around 10:00 pm (0300 GMT Tuesday), reporting it had suffered "electrical failures," and crashed a short time later near the city of Medellin, officials said.

Authorities said just six of the 77 people on board were thought to have survived.