'Sword fright!' Princess Beatrice 'sliced open' Ed Sheeran’s face during party prank

Princess Beatrice reportedly sliced open Ed Sheeran’s face when she pretended to 'knight' James Blunt in a party prank that went horribly wrong.

Sheeran, 25, was rushed to hospital to get stitches in his cheek after Beatrice accidentally nicked the Thinking Out Loud singer, The Sun reported.

It is believed the incident took place during a party at the Royal Lodge in Windsor after Blunt joked that he would like to be made a Sir.

Beatrice, 28, then reportedly grabbed the nearest ceremonial sword, not realising Sheeran was standing directly behind her, and said "arise Sir James".

The 28-year-old princess, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, reportedly cut Sheeran on the cheek as she swung the sword over her shoulder.

An anonymous witness at the party claimed Beatrice could have taken Sheeran's eye out.

“Ed had been invited to dinner as a guest of Princess Beatrice,” the insider told the newspaper.

“They all sat down and there were 20 or so guests, including Sarah Ferguson, James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley. Prince Andrew was in Mexico on a trade mission.

“As the night wore on they started talking about honours and apparently James Blunt joked that he would love a knighthood. Beatrice jokingly said she could arrange it and fetched a ceremonial sword.

“Everyone was having a great laugh and the joke was very much in keeping with the tone of the whole party.

"James played along with the prank and got down on one knee as he would if he were at Buckingham Palace being honoured by The Queen.

The insider said Beatrice was very upset but Sheeran downplayed the incident and went on to hospital to have stitches put in.

“Afterwards, Ed went back to the house and carried on the party, as Cherry was there and he wanted to show he was OK to Beatrice,” the insider continued.

“Obviously the princess was upset and everyone was talking about it, but she and Ed spoke about and everything was fine.

"She did nothing wrong except mess around at a party and her friends, including Ed, all told her that.”