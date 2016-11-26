Activists slam trainers over 'unnatural' dolphin 'mannequin challenge'

Animal activists are outraged over trainers holding two motionless dolphins by their tails in front of guests in the latest mannequin challenge video to go viral.

The Blue Lagoon Island's Dolphin Encounter in the Bahamas posted the video showing the animals being held alongside trainers and guests on November 17.

Campaigners said ordering the dolphins to stay still like this is unnatural and have labeled the viral craze as a "cheesy publicity stunt".

In the video, one woman was filmed holding onto a dolphin's tail as the camera pans to show another trainer pretending the bite another's fluke.

Meanwhile another dolphin was positioned stationary watching a bikini-clad woman pretending to eat its fish.

Founder of the Dolphin Project Ric O'Barry has claimed the dolphins aren't in on the joke and believes the video shows the harsh realities of what takes place behind dolphin encounters and shows.

"The dolphins in this video are performing an unnatural trained behavior called 'stationing'," he told The Dodo.

Mr O'Barry said the dolphins in this video are being held against their own will in a stance that is frequently forced only in captive settings.

"The dolphins do this for a food reward. All of the dolphin trainers in the video are simply participating in cheesy publicity stunt, at the dolphins' expense.

"The best thing the general public can do (if they really want to help dolphins) is to ignore the 'Captive Dolphin Mannequin Challenge' and stop buying tickets to dolphin shows."

The video has been viewed almost six million times, which has apparently prompted the sea creature park to upload a second video showing sea lions taking part in the mannequin challenge.