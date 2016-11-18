Brisbane mother delivers her baby in front seat of car

A Brisbane mother has delivered her baby in the passenger seat of her car after her little boy couldn’t wait to enter the world.

Little Abel was born just eight minutes after his mum Wendy Zhu’s waters broke, as she was being raced to Greenslopes Private Hospital on Monday.

“I was shocked … I tried to calm (Wendy) down,” dad Tien Tsai said.

“It seems a 25-minute drive (to the hospital) was too long for baby Abel,” mum Wendy added.

Luckily the couple had a plastic sheet and towel in the vehicle, which was under Wendy, as dad Tien continued the quick drive to hospital.

By the time they arrived, little Abel had entered the world.

The couple’s obstetrician said BBA births – or Births Before Arrival – weren’t unusual, but it was a first for the Brisbane hospital which opened three years ago.

“Wendy’s a nurse so she was quite ok with it,” Dr Heng Tang said. “Her husband was shell-shocked. I think that’s the best term to describe it.”

Just as he arrived into the world, Abel will be back in the car on Saturday for the trip home.