Brisbane mother delivers her baby in front seat of car

Little Abel was born just eight minutes after his mum Wendy Zhu’s waters broke, as she was being raced to Greenslopes Private Hospital on Monday.

“I was shocked … I tried to calm (Wendy) down,” dad Tien Tsai said.

The happy couple with baby Abel. Source: 7News

Little Abel was born just eight minutes after his mum's waters broke. Source: 7News

“It seems a 25-minute drive (to the hospital) was too long for baby Abel,” mum Wendy added.

Luckily the couple had a plastic sheet and towel in the vehicle, which was under Wendy, as dad Tien continued the quick drive to hospital.

By the time they arrived, little Abel had entered the world.

The couple at Greenslopes Private Hospital. Source: 7News

The couple’s obstetrician said BBA births – or Births Before Arrival – weren’t unusual, but it was a first for the Brisbane hospital which opened three years ago.

“Wendy’s a nurse so she was quite ok with it,” Dr Heng Tang said. “Her husband was shell-shocked. I think that’s the best term to describe it.”

Just as he arrived into the world, Abel will be back in the car on Saturday for the trip home.

Little Abel. Source: 7News

