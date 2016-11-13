News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Motor neurone disease sufferer and ice bucket challenge creator gets voice back
Motor neurone disease sufferer and ice bucket challenge creator gets voice back

Man's ear bitten off during pub brawl on Central Coast

Yahoo7 /

A man has had the top half of his ear bitten off during a pub brawl on the New South Wales Central Coast.

Japanese designer realizes his dream by creating 28-ft robot
1:14

Japanese designer realizes his dream by creating 28-ft robot
Oklahoma Wildfires Burn Buildings, Threaten Hundreds of Others
0:35

Oklahoma Wildfires Burn Buildings, Threaten Hundreds of Others
Russian envoy says UK spying claims about Skripals a 'big surprise'
0:45

Russian envoy says UK spying claims about Skripals a 'big surprise'
Period Shaming is Contributing to Waste Culture
1:29

Period Shaming is Contributing to Waste Culture
Russia has evidence Syria chemical attack fabricated - Russian FM
0:58

Russia has evidence Syria chemical attack fabricated - Russian FM
Duke of Edinburgh leaves hospital after hip operation
0:42

Duke of Edinburgh leaves hospital after hip operation
Lamb appears to have 'lamb' written on it's side
0:40

Lamb appears to have 'lamb' written on it's side
A Belgian supermarket with a fresh take on fair trade
1:39

A Belgian supermarket with a fresh take on fair trade
1,000 children taken by Nigeria's Boko Haram since 2013
1:03

1,000 children taken by Nigeria's Boko Haram since 2013
0413_1800_nsw_lightrail
1:37

Company building Sydney's light rail is suing the government for a billion dollars
0413_0800_sr-Newsbreak
4:29

Newsbreak - April 13
0306_sun_news
8:21

News Headlines: Tuesday 6 March
 

The 28-year-old man was one of five people injured during the fight in Charmhaven on Saturday night, where police had to use pepper spray to break-up the brawl.

Two men, aged 25 and 28, are in custody while a 44-year-old woman security guard with an injured ankle and ribs and the man with the bitten ear are in hospital.

A NSW Police spokesman said officers were called to the pub on the Pacific Highway about 10pm Saturday, following reports of the brawl.

The top half of the man's ear was bitten off during the brawl. Photo: Getty file image.

“When police arrived a group of people allegedly became aggressive towards police,” NSW Police said.

Police arrest the 28-year-old at the scene and the 25-year-old was arrested a short time later at a service station nearby.

Both men were taken Wyong Police Station.

Both men are currently assisting police with their inquiries.

Officers from Tuggerah Lakes Local Area Command are continuing their inquiries into the incident and appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the event to contact Wyong Police Station or Crime Stoppers.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Back To Top