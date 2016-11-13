Man's ear bitten off during pub brawl on Central Coast

A man has had the top half of his ear bitten off during a pub brawl on the New South Wales Central Coast.

The 28-year-old man was one of five people injured during the fight in Charmhaven on Saturday night, where police had to use pepper spray to break-up the brawl.

Two men, aged 25 and 28, are in custody while a 44-year-old woman security guard with an injured ankle and ribs and the man with the bitten ear are in hospital.

A NSW Police spokesman said officers were called to the pub on the Pacific Highway about 10pm Saturday, following reports of the brawl.

“When police arrived a group of people allegedly became aggressive towards police,” NSW Police said.

Police arrest the 28-year-old at the scene and the 25-year-old was arrested a short time later at a service station nearby.

Both men were taken Wyong Police Station.

Both men are currently assisting police with their inquiries.

Officers from Tuggerah Lakes Local Area Command are continuing their inquiries into the incident and appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the event to contact Wyong Police Station or Crime Stoppers.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.