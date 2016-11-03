WATCH: Dramatic moment baby is rescued from 50C car

News

Nine injured after hot air balloon crash
Sydney firefighters have frantically rescued a toddler who was left trapped in 50-degree heat, locked inside a car for 15 minutes.

Emergency crews rushed to the aid of the girl’s mother, who was left in tears as her daughter waited helplessly inside the family Volkswagen.

Firefighters and a locksmith arrived to help the one-year-old as the temperature quickly rose to extreme levels.

A tarpaulin was used to block the sun in an attempt to cool the car down.

Fire crews and a locksmith rushed to rescue the little girl from the Volkswagen Golf. Photo: 7 News.

Emergency crews covered the car's back window with a tarp, in an attempt to cool it down. Photo: 7 News.

Fortunately rescuers were able to get the little girl out, breaking into the car before any serious damage was done.

Onlookers filmed the mother’s relieved reunion with her daughter, embracing her as she was rushed to safety.

Witness Paula Santangelo told 7 News the Volkswagen Golf had automatically locked with the young girl still inside.

The family was at Five Dock visiting a local leisure centre, but as they were climbing out of the car its automatic locking system trapped the little girl inside along with the car keys.

Fire crews said the Volkswagen Golf was hard to get into due to their "deadlocks". Photo: 7 News.

Fireman Adam Long told 7 News the toddler grinned at him and was cheerful during the rescue.

“The baby gave me a nice little smile on the way through which was nice, but it was quite hot, it had to have been at least 50 degrees,” he said.

Mr Long said the Golf range were well known for having “deadlocks” on them.

“They're always a difficult car to get in to," he said.

Fire and Rescue NSW has warned other parents of the dangers of leaving kids in hot cars, given the warmer weather is approaching.

Reunited: mum and daughter embrace as the toddler is successfully freed from the hot car. Photo: 7 News.

Parents were also warned to keep their keys in their pockets at all times.

A spokesman said quite often it wasn’t a deliberate act and that children, along with keys, were often accidentally locked inside cars.

