South Australian premier slammed for saying Socceroo 'unintentionally' killed himself

Family members of a former Socceroo who suffered a horrific death in hospital have lashed out at the South Australian premier for saying their father “unintentionally” killed himself.

In an unprecedented move Premier Jay Weatherill has spoken publicly about a police report that discussed the death of Stephen Herczeg.

“We have a police report which is speculating the death was caused by the actions of the patient. We don’t know the truth or otherwise of that,” Mr Weatherill said.

“I think it’s shameful there’s been other speculation pointing the finger at nurses.”

The court heard that 72-year-old Stephen Herczeg died in agony at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital last month when his internal organs burst as oxygen was pumped into his catheter.

As the coronial inquest into his father’s death goes through its early stages, his devastated son, Josh Herczeg, slammed the Premier’s comments.

“He’s trying to protect the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and win some votes or something,” Mr Herczeg told 7 News.

“Do you think he might have accidentally done this to himself? No he would not have done that to himself, he did not ever touch his own catheter bag. He loved his life.

“Someone has to answer for it, someone has to be held accountable for it and someone has to lose their license.”

The premier’s office reached out to 7 News to explain his comments, saying a police report found the confused elderly patient “accidentally” connected “himself” to the oxygen supply after removing his catheter bag.

The children of Mr Herczeg said that even if the coroner determined that to be true, it’s still a serious indictment on the hospital.