News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Gold Coast cats beaten to death to 'send a message'
Couple fear for their lives after cats violently killed to 'send a message'

Melbourne invaded by 'zombies' as thousands of undead shuffle across the city for a good cause

Mel Buttigieg
Yahoo7 /

The streets of Melbourne were terrorised on Saturday as thousands of zombies spilled blood and guts while staggering through Fitzroy Gardens.

Melbourne invaded by 'zombie' outbreak as thousands of undead shuffle through city streets

Melbourne invaded by 'zombie' outbreak as thousands of undead shuffle through city streets

On a mission for brains, the undead stumbled, crawled, and dragged their rotting limbs through the city as part of the annual Zombie Shuffle, in the lead up to Halloween.

Litres of blood were spilled and limbs dismembered as the living dead staggered their way to Alexandra Gardens, in Melbourne. Pictures: Linda Golikidis, Echo Blue Photography

Linda Golikidis captured the mayhem unfold.

Each year Zombie Walks are held in cities and towns across Australia, with some events acting as fundraisers for The Brain Foundation, to fund research into neurological disorders, brain disease and brain injuries.

Brisbane and Townsville also held their Zombie Walk events at the weekend, while the Sydney Zombie Walk is planned to shuffle its way across the city from Belmore Park on Saturday 29 October.

Pictures: Horrific scenes as Brisbane and Melbourne were invaded by the undead. Pictures: James Niland and Shell Bailey

An undead waitress was dying to take orders in Melbourne. Pictures: Shell Bailey

Back To Top