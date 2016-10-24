Melbourne invaded by 'zombies' as thousands of undead shuffle across the city for a good cause

The streets of Melbourne were terrorised on Saturday as thousands of zombies spilled blood and guts while staggering through Fitzroy Gardens.

Melbourne invaded by 'zombie' outbreak as thousands of undead shuffle through city streets

On a mission for brains, the undead stumbled, crawled, and dragged their rotting limbs through the city as part of the annual Zombie Shuffle, in the lead up to Halloween.

Linda Golikidis captured the mayhem unfold.

Each year Zombie Walks are held in cities and towns across Australia, with some events acting as fundraisers for The Brain Foundation, to fund research into neurological disorders, brain disease and brain injuries.

Brisbane and Townsville also held their Zombie Walk events at the weekend, while the Sydney Zombie Walk is planned to shuffle its way across the city from Belmore Park on Saturday 29 October.