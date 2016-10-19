News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'I didn't think he was coming back': Man survives night stranded at croc-infested river
Man survives night trapped above rising waters of croc-infested river

Students left terrified after clown craze targets primary school

Mark Mooney
7News Adelaide /

A group of school children in Adelaide’s south were left terrified after they fell victim to the so-called ‘scary clown craze’ on Wednesday afternoon.

Robotic dog lends a paw at care home for the elderly
2:15

Robotic dog lends a paw at care home for the elderly
Ram raiders trying to rip out cash machine
1:20

Ram raiders trying to rip out cash machine
Zuckerberg unscathed but pressure on Facebook grows
1:49

Zuckerberg unscathed but pressure on Facebook grows
Rapper goes viral after Facebook rap
3:47

Rapper goes viral after Facebook rap
0412_1800_wa_utecrash
0:22

Police looking for answers over ute and motorcycle crash
China vows to 'fight back' if Trump raises trade tension
1:29

China vows to 'fight back' if Trump raises trade tension
Harley the Cockatoo Demonstrates Dominance Over Toys
3:26

Harley the Cockatoo Demonstrates Dominance Over Toys
Trump weighing plan for welfare drug tests
1:00

Trump weighing plan for welfare drug tests
Arizona Bobcats Appear to Face Off in Tense Battle, Experts Say They're Probably Mating
0:56

Arizona Bobcats Appear to Face Off in Tense Battle, Experts Say They're Probably Mating
0412_0500_nat_newsbreak
12:19

News Break - April 12
0411_1800_vic_ice
1:36

Community angered after ice users allowed to join ‘injecting room’
0410_1800_wa_dine&dash
1:25

Brewery names and shames 'dine-and-dash' couple
 

Police were called to Aldinga Primary School around Midday after two students reported seeing someone wearing a clown mask staring through the fence at children in the playground.

The two school children quickly raised the alarm after a clown was spotted staring at them through their Aldinga school fence.

Terrified, they ran inside to raise the alarm, resulting in the school gates being locked while police patrols launched a search for the culprit.

Parents were issued an SMS alert to explain what had taken place and as expected they were less than impressed.

“To scare them it’s not fair on the children, they need to feel safe, they’re not going to feel safe if there are clowns running around,” one mother said.

“It’s getting to that point now where people are a bit worried about it, they could be doing some harm, could be a threat.”

Back To Top