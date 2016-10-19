Students left terrified after clown craze targets primary school

A group of school children in Adelaide’s south were left terrified after they fell victim to the so-called ‘scary clown craze’ on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to Aldinga Primary School around Midday after two students reported seeing someone wearing a clown mask staring through the fence at children in the playground.

Terrified, they ran inside to raise the alarm, resulting in the school gates being locked while police patrols launched a search for the culprit.

Parents were issued an SMS alert to explain what had taken place and as expected they were less than impressed.

“To scare them it’s not fair on the children, they need to feel safe, they’re not going to feel safe if there are clowns running around,” one mother said.

“It’s getting to that point now where people are a bit worried about it, they could be doing some harm, could be a threat.”