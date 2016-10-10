Senator squabble: Hinch and Hanson clash over Trump comments

Derryn Hinch and Pauline Hanson have clashed in the corridors of Parliament House after a fiery discussion over Donald Trump’s vulgar comments towards women.

A visibly enraged Hinch labelled Trump a “sexual predator” and called out Hanson for "condoning" his comments following the awkward on-air clash.

“That you as a woman could even make any justification for what he has said and what he has done is just...,” Hinch said.

“I didn’t condone what he said Derryn,” Hanson replied.

“No, no, you said the people of America were excited," Hinch said. “If you are even slightly right then god help the country and god help the world. The man is a sexual predator and he is a disgrace."

The war of words came after Pauline was quizzed by Samantha Armytage as part of the live broadcast where Hanson said Trump's comments were "said not on camera, it was said behind the scenes and was a tape recording".

“It’s up to the people Sam. What he said was vulgar, I don’t support it whatsoever," she continued. “Now let’s be honest about it there are lots of men out there that say horrific things."

Trump has remained defiant in the wake of this comments despite calls for him to abandon the US presidential race, while attacking prominent Republicans and saying he still has "tremendous support".

Hours out from his debate with Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and a month away from the November 8 election Trump has taken to social media to try to squash speculation he could leave the race.

"Tremendous support (except for some Republican leadership"). Thank you," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"So many self-righteous hypocrites. Watch their poll numbers - and elections - go down!" Trump tweeted, apparently referring to Republican lawmakers seeking re-election who have withdrawn their support for him over a 2005 video that emerged on Friday.

At a Democratic campaign event in Chicago, President Barack Obama weighed in on the controversy, saying Trump has been degrading not only to women, but to minorities, immigrants, people of other faiths, and the disabled.

Obama said that "tells you he is insecure."

"He pumps himself up by putting other people down," Obama said.

Top news stories - October 10