Heartless trolls target mother of toddler who died after found unresponsive at Inflatable World

The distraught mother of a three-year-old boy who died after being found unresponsive at an inflatable playground in Queensland, is being criticised online by heartless trolls.

The mother has been cruelly taunted for not “taking responsibility” over her sons tragic passing.

Hunter Young was found on Sunday at the Toowoomba centre, unresponsive with severe head injuries.

Despite the child being in care of his grandparents when the death occurred, merciless trolls have targeted Hunter’s mother stating that the play centre should not be blamed.

Trolls have also cruelly written that other parents would “never let this happen”.

“It's the relative's fault, they should have been watching him,” one woman wrote.

“They should be charged with negligence causing death,” another wrote.

Another troll suggested that the facility was not a “babysitting facility”.

Following the discovery of Hunter’s body at the playground, he was first taken to Toowoomba Hospital before being later transferred to Lady Cilento Children’s Hospital in Brisbane.

His family made the heartbreaking decision to turn of his life support on Monday.



On a statement on their social media account Inflatable World Toowoomba wrote: “Please be respectful of your comments at this sad time.

“We are devastated by the news that a child has passed away in hospital after collapsing at our venue on Sunday afternoon.

“Inflatable World notified Worksafe on Sunday and they began investigating.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family".

Police are calling for help from witnesses as they investigate Hunter's death.

He was discovered at the bottom of a slide with injuries to the back of his head and taken to Toowoomba Hospital, police say.

Child Protection Investigation Unit Detective Sergeant Brent Parker told the Toowoomba Chronicle the death was not being treated as suspicious, but urged people who were at the play centre around 1pm to speak to them.

"If anyone was around the under-5's section, particularly parents or adults that may have seen the child, is asked to talk to police," he told the paper.

Police are co-ordinating their investigation with Workplace Health and Safety.

