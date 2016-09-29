NSW Police search for three missing women who vanished in same area

NSW Police are looking for three young women in the Royal National Park after two 21-year-olds vanished in the same area as missing teen Cassie Olczak.

Nikki Groves and Kate Bateup called the National Parks and Wildlife Service about 2pm Wednesday saying they were missing in the national park after walking on an unknown track, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Emergency crews were unable to maintain contact with them and sparked a search involving police, the Lifesaver helicopter, the rural fire service and the State Emergency Service.

The search was suspended about 7pm Wednesday night due to nightfall.

It was unknown if the women made it out or were still lost.

NSW Police have asked for the women to contact them if they have made it out of the bushland safe.

Meanwhile, a Sydney mother has made an emotional plea for help to find her missing 16-year-old daughter, Cassie Olczak.

Miss Olczak was last seen alone near Waterfall Train Station, in the Sutherland Shire, around 7pm on Sunday.

“I need her home,” Cassie’s mother Connie said.

“My gut tells me she’s alive, I need help. I am running out of time. I am desperate.”

Cassie had just returned from a two-week holiday to Abu Dhabi, visiting her father.

Miss Olczak picked up the 16-year-old from the airport on Saturday night. The next morning she went to a friend’s home in Earlwood and later boarded a train at Banksia.

Since she was last seen on Sunday, her phone has gone dead and her bank accounts have been untouched.

Miss Olczak fears her daughter may have taken a banned substance and become disorientated.

A rail commuter reported seeing Miss Olczak “glazed and dazed”.

It’s also suspected she was upset after an incident with two friends.

Police were searching bushland in the vast Royal National Park surrounding Waterfall on Wednesday.

“We need anyone who has any information in relation to where Cassie might be or if anyone has definitely seen Cassie since that period of time on Sunday evening, to get in touch with police,” Superintendent Gary Ford said.