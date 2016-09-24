'That's my boy': Dad slammed for encouraging son, 5, to do burnouts in sports car

A Queensland father has come under fire for encouraging his five-year-old son to perform a burnout in a sports car because ‘it’s better than doing drugs’.

Alex Dobson, from Laidley, shared two videos of his son burning rubber on his Facebook page on Wednesday, where it attracted more than 26,000 shares and almost two million views in three days.

In one video, the child struggles to change the gears and confirms with his father: “On the number two, dad?”

“Yeah, sweet. Go,” Mr Dobson replies and the boy begins to rev the engine.

Thick, white smoke quickly surrounds the car and the wheels screech, as Mr Dobson offers words of praise to his son.

“All by himself. Oh yeah buddy, that’s my boy.”

He then approaches the car to prove the child was controlling the vehicle alone.

“There’s no one in the car with you,” he says, while the boy comments on the amount of smoke in the air.

Mr Dobson posted the video online, saying: “Remember a car addiction stops a drug addiction”.

He also noted the incident was performed on a private driveway.

While many viewers found the stunt funny, hundreds of men and women slammed Mr Dobson for his recklessness.



“A typical irresponsible parent, that kid will be dead before he gets his licence,” one man wrote.

“Teaching ya 5 yr old to do burnouts. That makes a lot of sense. Burnouts @ 5... dead hoon @ 18,” another said.

“Just out of curiosity... what happens when that brake gives and the child is injured? Sorry as a parent I must cringe at this,” a viewer commented.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said they were aware of the video and are investigating to see if any illegal activity has occurred.

"Police today were made aware of the online video and attended a Thagoona address and spoke to a man," a statement read. "Police have seized the video of the incident and investigations are continuing."

