High-flying businessman murderer Simon Gittany gets new job as prison maid scrubbing toilets

Balcony murderer Simon Gittany once lived in a $1,000-a-week luxury apartment in Sydney but is now a prison maid cleaning toilets and shower blocks and earning less than $18 per week.

Lisa Harnum's killer, who was once a high-flying businessman, is now sleeping in a four by three-metre cell in Lithgow prison's protective wing.

Gittany has recently taken on a role as the prison's "basic sweeper" and earning $17.76 in a 30-hour week, a New South Wales Correctives Services spokesperson confirmed to Yahoo!7.

"Sweepers undertake the cleaning of the shower blocks, toilets and common areas of a correctional centre, including sweeping, mopping and vacuuming," the spokesperson said.

Gittany was jailed for at least 18 years in November 2013 after he was found guilty of throwing his fiancé Lisa Harnum, 30, over the 15th-floor balcony of their two-bedroom flat in July 2011.

He will be 57 when he is eligible for parole in December 2031.

Justice Lucy McCallum, who heard the trial without a jury, found the jealous and possessive Gittany flew into an uncontrollable rage and threw Ms Harnum from their apartment balcony after finding out she planned to leave him.

The trial heard Gittany had monitored Ms Harnum via CCTV cameras he'd installed in their apartment and used a computer program to read her texts and emails.

