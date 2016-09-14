Police seize car during investigation into Tiahleigh Palmer's murder

News

Natasha Christian
Yahoo7 /

Police have seized a car as part of their investigation into the murder of Queensland schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer.

Tiahleigh’s remains were found by a fisherman on the banks of the Pimpama River, on November 5 2015.

Tiahleigh's remains were found on a riverbank in Pimpana in November 2015.

Queensland Police have seized a blue Ford sedan in their investigation into the child's murder. Photo: 7 News.

The 12-year-old was last seen alive at Marsden State High School days earlier on October 30.

Detective Superintendent Mark White has announced a vehicle of interest has been seized during investigations and will be forensically examined.

Police claim their 11-month-long investigation has led them to a number of persons of interest.

Police claim their investigations have led them to a number of persons of interest.

The tiny white coffin at Tiahleigh's funeral was surrounded by family and friends. Source: AAP.

It has been confirmed the owner of the car is not a suspect.

Queensland Police have appealed for information from anyone who saw a 2009 blue Ford XR6 sedan driving around Pimpana’s Kerkin Road North around the time of Tiahleigh’s disappearance.

The Queensland Government has offered a $250,000 reward for information, which leads to the apprehension or conviction of the person responsible for the little girl’s death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

