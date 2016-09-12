Notorious Perth pedophile wants release from prison to live within 500m of a school

A notorious pedophile, who admits he still has a sexual interest in young girls, wants to be released from jail to live within two kilometres of 12 Perth schools.

Michael McGarry was declared a dangerous sex offender in 2009 given his long history of abuse against young girls.

Now the convicted sex offender wants to be freed to re-join the Perth community and live within 500 metres of the closest school.

Twelve schools, including nine primary schools, are within a two-kilometre radius of where McGarry wants to live, with eight separate childcare centres located close by.

For legal reasons, 7 News can not disclose the exact location.

Experts have testified McGarry could take an interest in children if they pass his home regularly.

“Being in contact with young girls could put him at high risk of re-offending,” psychiatrist Dr Peter Wynn-Owen said.

Dr Wynn-Owen said McGarry would need anti-libido medication with regular testing if he is to be considered for release.

Earlier this year, a court heard McGarry had been taking the anti-libido medication for four straight months.

The 54-year-old was released from jail in 2009 but ended up back behind bars just days later after breaching the conditions of his release.

It was alleged he was near children at a fast food outlet and that he visited one of his victims.

Since that re-arrest, McGarry has remained behind bars but undergone an annual review on his release.

A release in March was denied as McGarry’s GPS tracking device would not work in the area he wanted to live.

At the time, Justice Stephen Hall said he would not risk the safety of the public, despite the frustration felt by McGarry over his continued detention.

A decision on McGarry’s release is set to be handed down by the end of the week.