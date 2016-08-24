Perth mum’s bid to end paid parking at hospitals

A Perth mother who was slapped with a $1000 fine as she rushed her sick son into emergency is now campaigning for the end of paid parking at hospitals.

Already 75,000 people have signed Monique Garcia’s petition to scrap the fee for frequent visitors to public hospitals.

"I am disgusted to hear from members of our community that people have been forced to tend to the meter in amongst operations, distressed family members, and even children's deaths," Ms Garcia says in her petition.

"Why are we being charged for visiting a hospital?

"Families with sick family members are already severely disadvantaged. We do not go there by choice."

One of those supporters, Anna Stokes, says she forked out $300 in hospital parking during the final month of her mother’s life.

“It’s just money making,” she said.

After finding her $1000 ticket on her car, Ms Garcia accused the State Government of preying on sick children’s parents.

She was handed the infringement after failing to buy a parking ticket while inside Princess Margaret Hospital for just two hours.

“It was such a slap in the face,” Ms Garcia said of the $1000 ticket.

While the ticket was later overturned by Health Minister John Day, Ms Garcia said she’s spent plenty of money on hospital parking when in and out with her son Nathan who was born with half a heart.

“Just need more public pressure to make that happen,” she said.

“We shouldn’t be charged for having sick children.”

Mr Day said free parking probably won’t happen, but conceded there is a chance regular hospital visitors could have parking capped at an annual fee of around $200.

