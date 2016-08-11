Explorers find terrified little girl hiding in darkness of undergound cave

Friends exploring a deep underground cave discovered a terrified little girl crying, lost and alone in the darkness without a torch.

Explorers find crying little girl hiding in darkness of undeground cave

The group were delving into Ape Cave located in Mount St Helens, Oregon when they found the curly-haired child lost deep inside the cave all by herself.

The 12-minute video was posted to YouTube Sunday by Exploring With Josh and has been viewed over one million times.

With lanterns, video cameras and backpacks the group crawl through the cavernous cave as their passage gets "tighter and tighter".

"I don't think this is worth it man," Josh says.

The group consider not going through to the other side.

"I don't think we are meant to crawl this far," Josh says.

"If you're curious, we can go more. But this is pretty freaking scary."

Curiosity take hold of the group and they they crawl between dirt and rocks, through the tiny hole where they come across the scared youngster.

She did not speak English but had managed to crawl into the cave seemingly alone and without a torch.

According to Josh, the little girl's parents called her name through the cave and she made it out safely.

At the beginning of the video, the same child was seen with her parents just outside of the entrance.

Her condition is not known, but there is nothing in the video to indicate how she climbed so far into the hollow.

Josh, the 21-year-old social media star, is well-known for documenting his travels from across the globe.

Ape cave was discovered in 1946 and is known to be one of the longest and most accessible lava tubes in North America.