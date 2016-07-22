Teen severely burnt at house party suing host's mother for $11.8 million

A Queensland teenager who suffered third degree burns to almost half her body while attending a house party is suing the host’s mother for $11.8 million.

Paris Turkington, then 16, was at a house party in Toowoomba on August 25, 2013 when an uninvited boy poured accelerant on a backyard fire.

In the explosion, Ms Turkington was engulfed in flames and suffered burns to 42 per cent of her body.

Now 19, Ms Turkington still wears a whole-body pressure suit for up to 23 hours a day, and sustained severe facial scarring in the incident.

According to the claim, Ms Turkington will argue the party host’s mother failed to adequately supervise the group.

It will be alleged Ms Turkington’s mother dropped her daughter at the party and while there, asked if more supervision was required but the host’s mother reportedly said no.

The mother then allegedly told Ms Turkington’s mother there was a male friend coming to assist with supervision.

“In truth, and in fact, at no time during the duration of the gathering was any adult present to act in a supervisory capacity, other than the defendant herself,” the claim states.

There are also allegations other teens had poured methylated spirits and kerosene onto the same fire before Ms Turkington was burnt.

The then 16-year-old was left in an induced coma for 33 days after the fire incident.

She underwent 11 skin graft operations in the first 12 months and had to learn to walk and talk again.

Speaking to 7News one year after the tragic day, Ms Turkington said her whole life changed in an instant.

“First you could feel the heat, then you could feel the pain,” she said.

Ms Turkington’s lawyers have lodged the $11.8 million lawsuit in Brisbane’s Supreme Court.

