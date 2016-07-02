A group of tradies have come to the rescue of a police officer, after he was attacked by a man on the NSW south coast.

Tradies come to the rescue of police officer after man unleashes 'choking' attack in middle of road

Footage of the incident was captured about 12 noon on Wednesday in Nowra, when an officer from Shoalhaven Traffic and Highway Patrol Command was attacked in the middle of the street.

Police claim the offender, in his 40s, began punching the driver’s window of the cop car.

The video shows him trying to attack the police officer before a few bystanders came to the rescue.

The officer tried to leave the car and the attacker allegedly reached in and grabbed him around the neck.

Two tradesmen rushed to help the senior constable by wrestling the offender off the road and on to a nearby footpath in Cox Avenue in the Nowra town centre.

“Leave him alone... he's just doing his f***ing job”, one of the tradies can be heard saying.

The attacker was heard screaming throughout the ordeal, before the men arrived to help.

Eventually the man was wrestled to the ground and handcuffed.

“A 40-year-old man was taken to Nowra Police Station and has now been charged with assault police, resist arrest, offensive conduct and attempted malicious damage,” NSW Police said in a statement.

He has been refused bail and was set to appear in Nowra Local Court on Friday 1 July.