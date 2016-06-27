Man shot by police in Townsville

A man has been shot by police officers following an altercation at a service station in Townsville, north Queensland.

The man, aged in his 30s, was wounded in the leg and stomach at about 4:20am on Monday in Hermit Park.

The incident took place on Charters Towers road at a service station.

A Queensland spokesperson told Yahoo7 the victim has been transported to Townsville hospital and his condition is unknown.

The investigation will be overviewed by the Ethical Standards Command.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000.