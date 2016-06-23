Police car responding to emergency flips onto roof in Sydney

News

At 2:34pm, two police officers had their sirens blaring and were driving on 15th Avenue, a police spokesperson told Yahoo7.

Katie drove past the crash site just moments after the collision on Hoxton Park road. Photo: Katie Anne/Supplied

Upon making a right hand turn onto Cowpasture road, a white Jeep and the police car collided at an intersection.

The police car flipped onto its roof and the white Jeep was found with a smashed in bonnet.

The two officers inside the vehicle were not injured but the driver complained of chest pains and is being assessed at the scene.

Katie Anne was heading toward Austral and drove past the crash site and told Yahoo7 she saw a police car had completely overturned with nobody inside.

"There was also a white Jeep nearby with its front completely smashed.

Roads surrounding the scene are currently re-opened.

