Michelle Payne lost all memory and had to Google her historic Melbourne Cup win and after a shocking race fall that split her pancreas.

Michelle Payne 'lost memory of Melbourne Cup win after fall'

The jockey also revealed that she had to have three quarters of her pancreas sewn back on in emergency surgery that saved her life.

Ms Payne was released from hospital on Thursday and is at home resting after undergoing emergency surgery she fell of a horse in a race at Mildura on May 22.

Upon leaving The Alfred hospital, Ms Payne told Melbourne radio ‘’RSN’’ that she didn’t remember hitting the ground and has felt pressure form her family to give up riding.

"I remember falling and I remember thinking I held on too long … I was too far gone and around the horse's neck, which put me in a position to fall underneath her and she did run over me," Ms Payne told the radio station.

Big thanks to everyone for there wishes and support. Lost tubes left right and centre here today at the Alfred. Hoping for good results! 🙏 — Michelle Payne (@mj_payne) May 30, 2016

Ms Payne said it was nice winning the Melbourne Cup all over again.

"I must have got knocked out and when I did come to in the ambulance, I couldn’t remember winning the Melbourne Cup and I had to Google it,” she said.

Ms Payne said her pancreas split when her mount stepped on her as she fell to the track but her surgeon "was able to save the three quarters that was severed" and sew it to her stomach".

The Melbourne Cup winner is also weighing up options for her future as a jockey over the next four weeks while she is rests but insists she still has “fire in the belly.”

“I still want to get home and concentrate on getting better and just make sure I take the time to relax and make the right decision when I feel the time is right.