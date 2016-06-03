Driver tries to bust out 'food stealing accomplice' in bizarre ram raid

A man has smashed his car through the door of a supermarket in a bizarre crime-fuelled ram raid south of Brisbane.

The man's partner was inside the FoodWorks store at Woodridge, where a security guard caught her attempting to steal food items.

The guard then called police and locked the doors to keep the woman inside.

The woman's partner was parked outside the store at the time and used his car to crash through the front doors to break her out.

He knocked down the guard during the incident, breaking his rib in the process.

Queensland Police are now hunting for the couple, who are still on the run.

