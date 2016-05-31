Pure greed: Heartless thieves targeting charity bins across Melbourne

News

Krystal Johnson and Michael Scanlan
Yahoo7 and Agencies /

Heartless thieves have been approaching charity bins and stuffing their luxury cars full of clothing in a shocking behaviour caught on CCTV.

In a disturbing string of robberies, thieves have been targeting Salvation Army stores across Melbourne and rummaging though donated goods.

Heartless thieves have been approaching charity bins and stuffing their luxury cars full of clothing. Photo: 7 News

The robbers sort through the clothing left for the poor, picking out what they want and discarding what they don’t like.

In footage obtained exclusively by 7 News, a group of men pull up outside of a charity area and sort through the clothing and throw on the ground an item they don't want before fleeing in a BMW.

Police drive by one woman who doesn’t even flinch as she sorts through a bin full of clothing and flees with a purple suitcase full of goods.

This man appears to be discarding an item of clothing he doesn't want on the floor a few metres away. Photo: 7 News

This man stuffs a bag full of stolen clothing items out the front of a charity bin Melbourne. Photo: 7 News

A woman can be seen fulling a purple suitcase full of stolen goods. Photo: 7 News

In other scenes, a woman and a man grab bags sitting out the front of a charity and run off with them.

The Salvation Army says these heartless thieves are taking essential items away from those struggling to make ends meet and it is costing the company millions.

"Don't steal from anybody, but particularly don't steal from the poor, because that's really what they're doing,” Major Paul Hateley told 7 News.

Another person caught on camera stealing from those who live off just $16 a day. Photo: 7 News

"Each year we're spending $6 million dollars nationally on dumping fees whereby people have just left their rubbish.

"Any income we don't get into the store is less income we can put into our programs.”

A report conducted by the Salvation Army reveals that the people who heavily rely on these charity bins are living on just $16 a day.

