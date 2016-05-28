Out-of-control truck ploughs through trees, crashes into car

Two drivers have survived a truck crash after a B-Double lost control and rolled, crushing a car.

The fully loaded B-Double careered off the Warrego Highway at Ipswich around 10pm last night.

It was travelling in a 100 km/h zone when it ploughed through trees before jack-knifing and rolling.

It crushed one car, landing on top of it and trapping the driver inside.

He was cut free by emergency services and taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The truck driver wasn't seriously injured.