Mum forced to pay to clean up son's vomit in restaurant

A Queensland mother has taken to Facebook to voice her disgust after having to pay extra for cleaning up after her son when he vomited in a Sunshine Coast restaurant.

Rebecca Harnett, from Toowoomba, posted a review to The Glasshouse Bistro's page on Facebook, outlining the "unpleasant experience".

Ms Harnett wrote that her son became ill and vomited on the floor while they were waiting for their food.

She said she didn't expect staff to clean it up, but she was left shocked when she had to pay extra to do it herself.

She wrote: "One of the waitresses gave me paper towel and a wet towel. I cleaned it up and she came back with plastic bags for me to dispose of. All fine with that."

"The lady in charge comes over after we'd finished eaten and said, I heard you had a little accident. The standard charge in any restaurant is $30 if you want us to finish cleaning up."

Ms Harnett said she mopped the floor herself and claims when she went to pay her bill was increased by $10 as someone had to disinfect the mop.

"I was taken aback," she told The Chronicle.

"They could have shown a bit of compassion."

According to the publication a spokesman from the eatery said: "The incident caused us a loss of income because that section for the restaurant wasn't able to be used for a period of time."

The restaurant reportedly acknowledges the situation would have been embarrassing for the family, and that it was an unfortunate situation for both parties.

"We thought at the time that our nominal charge of $10 was fair considering we had to allocate a staff member to clean up the mess to our satisfaction after they left - to make sure the area was properly sterilised."

The spokesperson reportedly said the cost to the restaurant was more than $10 and the staff member who sterilised the area after the family left felt unwell and had to sit outside.

"If we were given that set of circumstances again, we probably wouldn't charge $10 but just accept it as our lot," the spokesperson reportedly said.

Yahoo7 has attempted to contact the restaurant for comment.