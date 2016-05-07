Woman 'suspected husband was cheating' before fatal plunge into river

A woman who died after the car she was travelling as a passenger in plunged into a NSW river, had suspected her husband of cheating on her, police allege.

Michelle Lord was discovered by police on October 20, on the banks of Tweed River.

Her husband of 25-years, Ed, was trying to resuscitate her after managing to get out of the car, which lay at the bottom of the murky river.

The pair were travelling home to the Gold Coast after holidaying in Byron Bay.

Michelle was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital but she died two days later.

CCTV: FINAL MOMENTS BEFORE TWEED RIVER CRASH

On the surface, Michelle’s death appeared to be another fatal crash tragedy.

However police were suspicious about the circumstances surrounding number 355 on the 2015 road toll.

News Corp reports within 24 hours of Michelle’s death, a picture of a marriage breakdown became clear to police.

It’s believed that soon after he death, they were told Michelle believed her husband was having an affair.

It’s also claimed she was in the process, or had already, hired a private investigator to catch him.

Michelle’s friends were concerned about her and had planned to visit her.

Despite her fears, there was no suggestion Ed, a successful concreter, was cheating on his wife.

On April 28, this year, police released details of the crash.

Three days after what would have been her 58th birthday, her death was declared as suspicious.

Police revealed the Queensland homicide squad had carried out a search of the couple’s home at Bonogin and that a number of items were seized.

The investigation found CCTV footage of the couple entering Tumblegum Tavern at 8pm, on the day of her death.

The tavern is located 500m from where the car crashed.

Footage shows the pair approached the bar, but left within seconds. The crash happened 90 minutes later.

A NSW Police spokesman said the CCTV was released with hope that someone might have seen the pair that night, prior to Michelle’s death.

They also hoped someone might have more information about the couple’s relationship.

Ed Lord has given a statement to police during the investigation.