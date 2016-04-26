Woman hit by train and thrown off 100ft bridge while investigating local 'Goatman' myth

News

Kamilia Palu
Yahoo7 News /

A woman who died after she was hit by a train and thrown from a bridge in Kentucky was trying to investigate a local urban myth called the ‘Goatman’.

The legend states that the creature, also known as the Pope Lick Monster, uses hypnosis or voice mimicry to lure unsuspecting victims on to the 100-foot high crossing in Louisville in front of oncoming train.

Police attend the scene at the bridge in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Wave 3 News

Like an eerie prediction, 26-year-old Roquel Bain went in search of the half-man, half-goat creature and found herself trapped at the top of the bridge.

Walking along the narrow tracks with her boyfriend, the pair heard the oncoming train approaching and panicked.

The bridge spans 235 metres long and they quickly realised they could not out-run the speeding train.

Ms Bain’s boyfriend said they decided to hang off the side of the bridge until the train had passed, but said she never made it in time.

The mysterious 'goatman'. Photo: YouTube

Deputy Coroner Jack Arnold said the Ohio local died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained from the collision with the train and the subsequent fall from the bridge.

Her boyfriend survived with no injuries, according to local police.

Louisville residents told US media Wave 3 News the ‘Goatman’ myth had taken many lives over the years.

The woman reportedly died after being hit by a train and thrown off the tracks. Photo: Wave 3 News

"It's been around for years, even my nieces and nephews used to go and come out here," Denise Harris said.

"The Goatman, when they climb up on the trestles and they cross it - he's supposed to come out when they cross it."

"If they're halfway through and the train comes, you either have to jump, run or basically get hit," she said.

Detectives cordoned off the scene in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Wave 3 News

"That's a long way to run and you can't run that fast."

Ms Bain’s body is being sent back to Ohio where her funeral will be held.

