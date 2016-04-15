Queensland cops talk milkshakes, Kelis and Cairns arrest in hilarious social media posting

News

Caity Stone
Yahoo7 News /

Queensland police have proved that they have a wicked sense of humor and apparently also an in-depth understanding of pop culture following a hilarious post on Facebook that has sent social media into overdrive.

The humorous hashtag #‎MyMilkshakeBroughtTheCopsToTheYard‬ was used to describe the unusual 'dairy driven' arrest of a man in Cairns who managed to “throw a milkshake which landed in front of an oncoming police vehicle”.

Police confirmed that the 30-year-old #milkshaketosser was Cairns man who was later arrested and charged following a “spoiled” traffic intercept in Spence Street.

QPS have referenced the hit song from 2003 in their cheeky post about an arrest in Cairns. Source: Supplied.

According to QPS Media the man was seated in his parked vehicle in Spence Street at about 11.20am when he threw a #milkshake through the window of his car and onto the street.

The shake then subsequently landed in front of an oncoming police vehicle.

Officers then stopped to question the man and a subsequent search of his vehicle allegedly uncovered a quantity of methylamphetamine as well as a number of used syringes according to QPS Media.




He was later charged with one count each of possession of a dangerous drug and failing to dispose of a syringe.

He was also changed with failing to appear in court in accordance with an undertaking.

The scene of the #milkshake throwing incident. Source: Google Maps.

He is currently under “custardy” and is expected to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court later today.

No word if the #milkshake was vanilla, strawberry or chocolate flavoured.

The moral of this story is don’t throw away your milkshake onto the street, because it might just result in #‎MyMilkshakeBroughtTheCopsToTheYard. ‬

