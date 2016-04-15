Queensland police have proved that they have a wicked sense of humor and apparently also an in-depth understanding of pop culture following a hilarious post on Facebook that has sent social media into overdrive.

Queensland cops talk milkshakes, Kelis and Cairns arrest in hilarious social media posting

The humorous hashtag #‎MyMilkshakeBroughtTheCopsToTheYard‬ was used to describe the unusual 'dairy driven' arrest of a man in Cairns who managed to “throw a milkshake which landed in front of an oncoming police vehicle”.

Police confirmed that the 30-year-old #milkshaketosser was Cairns man who was later arrested and charged following a “spoiled” traffic intercept in Spence Street.

According to QPS Media the man was seated in his parked vehicle in Spence Street at about 11.20am when he threw a #milkshake through the window of his car and onto the street.

The shake then subsequently landed in front of an oncoming police vehicle.

Officers then stopped to question the man and a subsequent search of his vehicle allegedly uncovered a quantity of methylamphetamine as well as a number of used syringes according to QPS Media.

Drug charges in Cairns after a milkshake was thrown in front of police car #MyMilkshakeBroughtTheCopsToTheYard https://t.co/4ZGvS4hlN2 — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) April 14, 2016

He was later charged with one count each of possession of a dangerous drug and failing to dispose of a syringe.

He was also changed with failing to appear in court in accordance with an undertaking.

He is currently under “custardy” and is expected to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court later today.

No word if the #milkshake was vanilla, strawberry or chocolate flavoured.

The moral of this story is don’t throw away your milkshake onto the street, because it might just result in #‎MyMilkshakeBroughtTheCopsToTheYard. ‬

Other police officers have also proved recently that they can see the funny side of things.

