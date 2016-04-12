Salim Mehajer wows millionaire rapper Tyga with money stowed in marble floor of his home

Controversial rap superstar Tyga was left wowed during a sneak peek inside former Auburn Deputy Mayor Salim Mehajer's home, finding cash stowed away in the marble floors.

The flamboyant Sydney councillor flashed his hood connections and his blinged out home, posing with Tyga and singer Omarion during a birthday tribute to his wife Aysha.

Tyga is best known for dating Kardashian sister Kylie Jenner who is eight years his junior, and is in town for a series of concerts.

Mehajer is believed to have paid a large amount of money to have the US rappers attend the lavish birthday party he threw for wife Aysha at his Lidcombe home on Monday night.

Judging by the SnapChat videos shared by Tyga's music producer, DJ Willi, Mehajer's attempts to become a 'superstar' weren't in vain.

“Check this sh-t out, man, and this is just the f--king garage,” DJ Willi is heard as he steps into a garage with Mehajer's incredible fleet of luxury convertibles.

Tyga then shows off Mehajer's impressive collection of cash stowed away in his marble floor.

Aussie DJ Willi said he snapped up the chance to ask Tyga to attend the private event, after being contacted by Mehajer's team.

“Being a music producer and tour promoter (and) having worked with Tyga several times in the past my company has the ability to book basically any international celebrity in the hip hop, RnB world if you can afford it,” he told News Corp.

“After securing funds from Salim we saw he was legitimate so I flew back from the United States and put the recording of my album on hold and I put an offer forward to Tyga’s management which was then accepted.”

Fellow rapper Omarion also got whiff of the party, and Mehajer was apparently more than happy to accommodate for him.

“Omarion got wind of the private mansion party which had a buffet dinner, free drinks, a lot of sexy ladies, and myself on the DJ decks and also rolled through,” he said.

“Both artists were very impressed with the house — Tyga even said that he wanted to put money in his floor after seeing Mehajer’s hallway.

Mehajer later shared a photo of himself with the two super stars, accompanied with a birthday message for his wife, Aysha.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful wife, Aysha. Just the beginning to an eventful week. Love you dearly, forever and ever. -Ft Tyga & Omarion,” the Facebook post read.

Oddly enough, it was the second birthday message Mehajer posted to his wife in as many months after sharing something else on March 21:

“Happy Birthday to my wonderful wife, Aysha! I feel blessed to have such a loving and caring person in my life. May God protect your doll face ... Love you dearly; always and forever!” he wrote on March 21.

“Now, Let the celebrations begin. * catch us if you can *”

