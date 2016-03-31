British Comedy legend Ronnie Corbett dead at age 85

Entertainer Ronnie Corbett has died aged 85 surrounded by his family.

'Great entertainer' Ronnie Corbett has died at age 85.

A statement from his publicist said: "Ronnie Corbett CBE, one of the nation's best-loved entertainers, passed away this morning, surrounded by his loving family.

"They have asked that their privacy is respected at this very sad time."

Born Ronald Balfour Corbett in Edinburgh, Corbett was perhaps best known for his long association with fellow comedian Ronnie Barker in the television series The Two Ronnies.

The pair first worked together on The Frost Report in the late 1960s before developing their own show which included sketches, singing and dancing.

Barker died in 2005 when he was 76.

The show is still hailed as one of the most popular TV programmes of the late 20th century.

Tributes from the world of comedy poured in after news of Corbett's death was announced.

Former BBC chairman Lord Grade told Sky News the star was working right up until his death and was a "comic genius".

He said people loved working with the comedian and he had an "innate" feel for comedy and what would make an audience laugh.

RIP the lovely, funny legend Ronnie Corbett. It was an absolute honour & joy to have known him. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 31, 2016

"He never disappointed audiences, whether he was working on television or on the stage."

Ricky Gervais wrote: "RIP the lovely, funny legend Ronnie Corbett. It was an absolute honour & joy to have known him."

Jack Whitehall tweeted: "RIP Ronnie Corbett, what a brilliant and funny man he was."

Lord Sugar said: "Sad news about Ronnie Corbett, very funny man R.I.P."

Lenny Henry: "What sad news. Condolences to his family."

It's good night from me and, sadly, it's good night from him. A tiny giant of British comedy.

RIP Ronnie Corbett. pic.twitter.com/BNuU043UxM — Robert Ovadia (@RobertOvadia) March 31, 2016

David Walliams said: "Goodbye my friend and comedy idol #RonnieCorbett Thank you for all the laughs. It was the greatest honour to know and work with you."

Corbett was married to actress and dancer Anne Hart for over 50 years and the couple had two daughters, Emma and Sophie.

The much-loved actor was awarded a CBE in the 2012 New Year Honours for his services to charity and the entertainment industry.

His wife later revealed that, during a celebration to mark the achievement, he had collapsed in a restaurant and was rushed to hospital.

I feel like the bit Garry Shandling and Ronnie Corbett are working on while they wait in line is going to be killer #RIPRonnie — Wil Anderson (@Wil_Anderson) March 31, 2016

