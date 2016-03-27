Sanders wins Alaska, Washington caucuses

Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders easily won nominating contests in Alaska and Washington on Saturday, chipping away at front-runner Hillary Clinton's commanding lead in the race to pick the party's candidate for the White House.

Sanders was aiming for a sweep of three Western states - Hawaii also was holding a contest - that would generate more momentum in his bid to overtake Clinton and help stave off calls from Democratic leaders that he should wrap up his bid in the name of party unity.

"We are making significant inroads in Secretary Clinton's lead and ... we have a path to victory," Sanders told cheering, chanting supporters in Madison, Wisconsin. "It is hard for anybody to deny that our campaign has the momentum."

Clinton, the former secretary of state, has increasingly turned her attention toward a potential November 8 general election showdown against Republican front-runner Donald Trump, claiming she is on the path to wrapping up the nomination.

Heading into Saturday's voting, she led Sanders by about 300 pledged delegates in the race for the 2382 delegates needed to be nominated at the July convention. Adding in the support of superdelegates - party leaders who are free to back any candidate - she has 1690 delegates to 946 for Sanders.

Sanders, a US senator from Vermont, needs to win up to two-thirds of the remaining delegates to catch Clinton, who will keep piling up delegates even when she loses under a Democratic Party system that awards them proportionally in all states.

The win comes a day after a little bird stole the show at a Sanders' rally in Portland, and gave new meaning to a phrase made popular by the TV show "Portlandia" — "put a bird on it."

The Democratic candidate smiled and the audience of more than 10,000 went wild when a tiny bird joined Sanders at the podium on Friday.

Without losing a beat, the Vermont senator said even though it didn't look like a dove, it must have been one that came to ask for world peace.

The video of Sanders and his feathered friend went viral on social media, with the hashtag #BirdieSanders.

The phrase "put a bird on it" is a line that was used in the TV show "Portlandia" as a reflection of the city's quirky ways.

"I think there may be some symbolism in this," said an amused Sanders, after the bird spent a few moments with him before flying off.

"I know it doesn't look like it, but that bird is really a dove asking us for world peace," he added, bringing the crowd to its feet once more.

"No more wars!"

The Sanders camp took the bird's visit as a good omen, turning its sights on Hillary Clinton's commanding lead as Alaska, Hawaii and Washington states took their turn voting on Saturday in the Democratic presidential nominating contest.

Defeat to Clinton in the trio of western caucuses was unlikely to deal a fatal blow to the chances of the Vermont senator, a self-described democratic socialist, but opportunities are running out if he is to pull off an unlikely upset and seize the Democratic nomination.

Sanders, 74, gave a rousing rendition of his standard stump speech late Friday in Seattle, Washington, just hours ahead of the caucus there, railing against police brutality, a too-low minimum wage, and soaring student debt and other ills.

"Real change historically always takes place from the bottom on up when millions of people come together," Sanders said to applause and cheers from the crowd in the city's Safeco baseball stadium.

"We need a political revolution!"

On the campaign trail, Clinton, the former secretary of state, has already shifted her focus toward November's general election.

She delivered a somber counterterrorism speech Wednesday in the aftermath of deadly attacks in Brussels, using it as an opportunity to launch vigorous assaults on Republican candidates Donald Trump and Ted Cruz and warn their "reckless" foreign policies would harm US interests.

"We need to rely on what actually works, not bluster that alienates our partners and doesn't make us any safer," she said.

But Sanders has refused to throw in the towel, repeatedly stressing that his grassroots campaign is heading all the way to July's nominating convention in Philadelphia.

There has been little reliable polling in the three states, but in Washington Sanders can take comfort in previous results.

Bill Clinton placed fourth in Washington in the 1992 nominations race, while Democrats there overwhelmingly backed Obama over Hillary Clinton in 2008.

Saturday's three contests are caucuses, essentially neighborhood meetings where voters can discuss political platforms and debate the merits of the candidates.

Since they generally require voters to show up in person rather than mailing primary ballots, the format favors Sanders, whose supporters have consistently shown more grassroots enthusiasm.

His campaign pointed to a new poll released Thursday that shows Clinton, who entered the race as the Democrats' overwhelming favorite, deadlocked with Sanders.

A Bloomberg Politics national poll found Sanders actually inching ahead of Clinton, 49 to 48 percent, among Democrats who voted or are likely to vote in the nominating contests.

A series of recent polls has shown Sanders consistently doing better than Clinton against Republicans Trump, Cruz and Ohio Governor John Kasich.

Millennials and first-time voters have been flocking to Sanders's message of economic equality, universal health care, and his call to reduce the influence of billionaires on the campaign finance system.

But the delegate math still dramatically favors Clinton.

According to RealClearPolitics poll averages, in the remaining states with the three largest delegate allocations -- California, New York and Pennsylvania -- Clinton leads Sanders by nine points, 34 points and 28 points respectively.