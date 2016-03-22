Targeted airstrikes obliterate ISIS stronghold offices and bomb-making shops in Mosul

Screams of terror ring out and bodies are blasted apart in a chilling video revealing the first moments 'US-targeted airstrikes' destroy ISIS stronghold sites and offices in Mosul.

The video was posted via anti-ISIS activist group Mosul Eye on Monday claiming that ISIL is "destroying" Mosul and these air strikes have destroyed their sites.

"ISIL is exhausting all Mosul's capabilities and resources to manufacture ammunition", the post read. "ISIL is destroying Mosul."

The agency claims the stikes destroyed an ISIL warehouse, ISIL car-bomb manufacturing workshops, an ISIL intelligence office located inside of the university and another security office across the street.

In the video, a giant explosion erupts in the city causing the cameraman to fall to the ground as terrified civilians run and scream for their lives.

Massive plumes of dust and debris billow into the air and the camera points toward the sky revealing a grey mushroom cloud completely covering the screen.

Horns beep through the street and the sounds of distress are heard in the video seconds before more strikes blast the streets of Mosul, causing more distress and smoke.

Pieces of shrapnel are flung across the street before the edited video cuts to show the devastating aftermath.

The body of a dead civilian is shown lying among the rubble along with apartment buildings completely obliterated.

The video comes after an Iraqi news agency, Al-Amaq, and UK agency, Airwars, reported that a US-led coalition is behind the targeted airstrikes, killing at least 25 civilians.

According to CNN, seven airstrikes were conducted near Mosul after reports surfaced that the city's university was hit by targeted airstrikes.

These claims, however, have not been verified and it is unknown how many ISIS militants and civilians were killed in the blasts.

ISIS took control of Mosul in June 2014 and according to reports, the terror group have taken advantage of the city's resources and high security and have since made it place where weapons and military equipment are stored and made.

Mosul University is located in the northern part of the city it is believed about 1.5 million civilians still live there.

