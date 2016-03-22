News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Desperate search underway for missing boy, 5, near Mudgee
Desperate search underway for boy, 3, missing from campsite

Targeted airstrikes obliterate ISIS stronghold offices and bomb-making shops in Mosul

Krystal Johnson
Yahoo7 News /

Screams of terror ring out and bodies are blasted apart in a chilling video revealing the first moments 'US-targeted airstrikes' destroy ISIS stronghold sites and offices in Mosul.

Hundreds Gather Outside Hawking's Funeral
0:53

Hundreds Gather Outside Hawking's Funeral
0401_0500_nat_crash2
0:34

Man charged over horrific crash south west of Sydney
Drone Drops Gas Bombs Onto Land Day Demonstration
1:02

Drone Drops Gas Bombs Onto Land Day Demonstration
'Sniper' Strikes Man Praying Near Gaza Strip Border
0:31

'Sniper' Strikes Man Praying Near Gaza Strip Border
Security Forces Remove Protesters From Damascus Gate Following Deadly Gaza Protests
1:33

Security Forces Remove Protesters From Damascus Gate Following Deadly Gaza Protests
Today in History for March 31st
1:25

Today in History for March 31st
IDF Release Videos of Rock Throwers on Gaza Side of the Fence
0:45

IDF Release Videos of Rock Throwers on Gaza Side of Border Fence
US judge opens door for thousands to apply for asylum
1:44

US judge opens door for thousands to apply for asylum
Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker: Tale of the tape
0:30

Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker: Tale of the tape
Trump's VA pick draws concern over thin management record
1:25

Trump's VA pick draws concern over thin management record
Extremely Boisterous Pygmy Goats Enjoy Morning Exercise
3:50

Extremely Boisterous Pygmy Goats Enjoy Morning Exercise
Clashes Reported as Palestinians Mark Land Day by Marching to Gaza Border
20:44

Clashes Reported as Palestinians Mark Land Day by Marching to Gaza Border
 

The video was posted via anti-ISIS activist group Mosul Eye on Monday claiming that ISIL is "destroying" Mosul and these air strikes have destroyed their sites.

"ISIL is exhausting all Mosul's capabilities and resources to manufacture ammunition", the post read. "ISIL is destroying Mosul."

Clouds of grey smoke billow out onto the streets of Mosul. Photo: Mosul Eye

The cameraman tripped over after multiple blasts rocked the city of Mosul. Photo: Mosul Eye

The agency claims the stikes destroyed an ISIL warehouse, ISIL car-bomb manufacturing workshops, an ISIL intelligence office located inside of the university and another security office across the street.

In the video, a giant explosion erupts in the city causing the cameraman to fall to the ground as terrified civilians run and scream for their lives.

Massive plumes of dust and debris billow into the air and the camera points toward the sky revealing a grey mushroom cloud completely covering the screen.

Horns beep through the street and the sounds of distress are heard in the video seconds before more strikes blast the streets of Mosul, causing more distress and smoke.

Pieces of shrapnel are flung across the street before the edited video cuts to show the devastating aftermath.

The body of a dead civilian is shown lying among the rubble along with apartment buildings completely obliterated.

According to reports, ISIL have set up their offices and car-bomb workshops right next to civilian shops. Photo: Mosul Eye

Bodies were blasted apart and shops were left obliterated by air strikes which were visible from the sky. Photo: Mosul Eye

The video comes after an Iraqi news agency, Al-Amaq, and UK agency, Airwars, reported that a US-led coalition is behind the targeted airstrikes, killing at least 25 civilians.

According to CNN, seven airstrikes were conducted near Mosul after reports surfaced that the city's university was hit by targeted airstrikes.

These claims, however, have not been verified and it is unknown how many ISIS militants and civilians were killed in the blasts.

ISIS took control of Mosul in June 2014 and according to reports, the terror group have taken advantage of the city's resources and high security and have since made it place where weapons and military equipment are stored and made.

Mosul University is located in the northern part of the city it is believed about 1.5 million civilians still live there.

RELATED VIDEOS:



Back To Top