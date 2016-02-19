Car seller falls victim to thief after posting ad on Gumtree

A car seller has told of how his pride and joy, a beloved Nissan 200SX, was gone in 60 seconds after he was tricked by a devious thief.

Chris Spencer, 31, was trying to sell his vehicle through a private online sale to earn some quick cash.

He did what many other people do and posted an advertisement on the classifieds website ‘Gumtree’.

“I've used it heaps of times,” he told 7 News. “I've sold many cars and many parts off Gumtree.”

He said his familiarity with the site gave him confidence when it came to buying and selling.

“It genuinely didn't cross my mind at all that this could happen to me,” he told 7 News.

When a potential buyer came to his house and asked to take his car for a test drive, Chris went with him.

They drove around the block and were almost back at Chris’ home, when the driver told Chris, “you’re going to have to drive the rest of the way”.

“He said he had something in his eye,” Chris said.

"He was fiddling around with his eye and looked in the mirror a few times.”

Chris went to swap seats but as soon as he stepped out of the vehicle, the man took off.

“As soon as I got out of the car he just drove off with the car,” he said.

He has since reported it to police but so far they've had no luck in tracking it down.

Chris said the vehicle held sentimental value, and it was a reluctant sale.

South Australia Police Inspector Brett Foster said the best way a seller can protect themselves is by asking the prospective buyer for their driver's licence or a deposit before handing over the keys.

“If at any point you're feeling uncomfortable, then again we would encourage you to terminate any further engagement with that person and ensure your vehicle's secured,” he said.

