Police probe possible links between Salt Creek 'rape, attempted murder' and cold case from 20 years ago

Police are now investigating similarities between last week's alleged kidnapping and attempted murder of two backpackers at Salt Creek and a notorious cold case murder in Tasmania from more than 20 years ago in a bombshell development in the investigation, Seven News can reveal.

The death of Italian tourist Victoria Cafasso in 1995 is one of Tasmania's most baffling unsolved crimes.

The 20-year-old was stabbed in a frenzied attack on a lonely beach on the state's east coast.

She was found partially naked in the shallows with her attacker nowhere to be seen.

“Taskforce investigators are in touch regularly with our interstate colleagues and we're seeking their assistance and asking them to check records,” Inspector Trent Cox said.

SA police say there's no evidence to link the 59-year-old Morphett Vale man with any other crimes but Coorong taskforce detectives are leaving no stone unturned.

“Those records of any missing persons are currently being sourced and analysed,” Inspector Cox said.

Police returned to Salt Creek today carrying out the largest search yet of the sand dunes where the two backpackers were allegedly held captive nine days ago.

Officers on horseback and SES volunteers with metal detectors joined the search.

A mobile phone belonging to one victim remains missing.

Police won't say what else they're looking for.

The 23-year-old female German victim who remains in hospital was brought to the scene where she was allegedly held captive and raped to point out areas important to the case.

Police say the information she gave them was critical and helped determine where officers searched today.

Police aren't yet saying if they've found anything of interest.