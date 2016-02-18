News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Young cancer survivor loses 80 per cent of skin in latest tragedy
Young cancer survivor loses 80 per cent of skin in latest health setback

Police probe possible links between Salt Creek 'rape, attempted murder' and cold case from 20 years ago

Stacey Lee
7News Adelaide /

Police are now investigating similarities between last week's alleged kidnapping and attempted murder of two backpackers at Salt Creek and a notorious cold case murder in Tasmania from more than 20 years ago in a bombshell development in the investigation, Seven News can reveal.

Pakistan's transgender anchor goes on air defying stigma
1:43

Pakistan's transgender anchor goes on air defying stigma
0416_sun_newsbreak
9:58

News Headlines: Monday 16 April
0305_sun_news
12:25

News Headlines: Monday 5 March
0305_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:35

News Break - March 5
0304_1800_nsw_west
1:31

Multi-billion dollar western Sydney deal signed
Storms Topple Tree at Historic Virginia Plantation
0:13

Storms Topple Tree at Historic Virginia Plantation
Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
0:44

Tow Truck Pushes Vehicle Out of Long Island Floodwater
Flames Seen by Passenger on Southwest Airlines Plane
3:33

Flames Seen by Passenger on Southwest Airlines Plane
0227_sun_news
9:44

News Headlines: Tuesday 27 February
Geely covets Daimler tech with $9 bln stake, shares surge
1:43

Geely covets Daimler tech with $9 bln stake, shares surge
0224_sun_news
6:53

News Headlines: Saturday 24 February
Flooding, Mudslides Reported in Southwestern Virginia, After Heavy Rain
1:51

Flooding, Mudslides Reported in Southwestern Virginia, After Heavy Rain
 

The death of Italian tourist Victoria Cafasso in 1995 is one of Tasmania's most baffling unsolved crimes.

Italian tourist Victoria Cafasso. Photo: 7News

Photo: 7News

The 20-year-old was stabbed in a frenzied attack on a lonely beach on the state's east coast.

She was found partially naked in the shallows with her attacker nowhere to be seen.

“Taskforce investigators are in touch regularly with our interstate colleagues and we're seeking their assistance and asking them to check records,” Inspector Trent Cox said.

The scene at Salt Creek. Photo: 7News

The death of Italian tourist Victoria Cafasso in 1995 is one of Tasmania's most baffling unsolved crimes. Photo: 7News

SA police say there's no evidence to link the 59-year-old Morphett Vale man with any other crimes but Coorong taskforce detectives are leaving no stone unturned.

“Those records of any missing persons are currently being sourced and analysed,” Inspector Cox said.

Police returned to Salt Creek today carrying out the largest search yet of the sand dunes where the two backpackers were allegedly held captive nine days ago.

Largest search yet carried out at Salt Creek. Photo: 7News

A show at the scene at Salt Creek. Photo: 7News

Officers on horseback and SES volunteers with metal detectors joined the search.

A mobile phone belonging to one victim remains missing.

Police won't say what else they're looking for.

Photo: 7News

The 23-year-old female German victim who remains in hospital was brought to the scene where she was allegedly held captive and raped to point out areas important to the case.

Police say the information she gave them was critical and helped determine where officers searched today.

Police aren't yet saying if they've found anything of interest.

Back To Top